Hattiesburg High School JROTC hosts breakfast for veterans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg High School junior ROTC kicked off Veteran’s Day by hosting a breakfast Friday morning to thank local veterans for their service.
There was a guest speaker, Ted Tibbet, who spoke about his life as a veteran. The breakfast was sponsored by local Hattiesburg establishments, such as McDonalds, Starbucks Coffee and Shipley Do-nuts. The high school students got a glimpse into what the future might hold for them.
Many are going to enter into the forces after graduation. Diamond Dean, class of 2020 cadet first lieutenant, said she enjoyed getting to hear stories of the veterans because she could one day have stories of her own. She has plans to enter the National Guard after her graduation.
The HHS program is one of the largest JROTC programs in the Pine Belt.
The Hattiesburg Veteran’s Day parade is Monday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.