Glade school hosts Veterans Day program

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Students at Glade Elementary School showed their support for Veterans Friday.
Dozens of students sang patriotic songs and shook the hands of about two dozen veterans who attended an early Veterans Day program at the school.
Students said they wanted to show veterans they appreciate their service.
“Without veterans, we might not have the freedom that we have today,” said Emilee Neal, a 5th grade student at the school. “I might not be able to go to school here, I might not be able to live with my mom, I might not be able to go to church where I wanted.”
“(It was) a great day, thank all the teachers, the staff the parents, and especially the kids for what they do and especially for the teachers, who’re teaching the kids this day and time to respect for our military and our veterans,” said Larry Walters, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.
The school also put up a “Wall of Honor,” featuring the photographs of many local veterans.
