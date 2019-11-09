Gametime - Week 12 of high school football

By Taylor Curet | November 9, 2019 at 12:27 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 12:27 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s playoff season in the Pine Belt! Here’s a look at some of the high school football scores from week 12:

  • Picayune (49) Wayne County (28)
  • Oak Grove (38) Northwest Rankin (21)
  • Laurel (41) Jim Hill (12)
  • Lumberton (50) Mount Olive (8)
  • Collins (48) Amite County (12)
  • North Forrest (14) Wesson (20) - 2OT
  • Richton (25) Stringer (21)
  • Taylorsville (50) Union (12)
  • West Marion (56) Wilkinson County (6)
  • Columbia (41) Franklin County (0)
  • Jefferson Davis County (48) Hazlehurst (6)
  • Magee (33) Jefferson County (24)
  • East Marion (58) West Lincoln (21)
  • Hattiesburg (48) East Central (50)
  • Perry Central (44) Bogue Chitto (12)
  • Bay Springs (6) Scott Central (13) – OT
  • South Jones (43) Natchez (40)
  • Heidelberg (14) Philadelphia (41)
  • Poplarville (35) St. Stanislaus (14)
  • Sacred Heart (6) Sebastopol (47)
  • Northeast Jones (7) South Pike (48)
  • Wayne Academy (26) Cathedral (14)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (6) Carroll Academy (35)
  • Gautier (42) Pearl River Central (21)
  • Purvis (20) Pass Christian (35)
  • Greene County (33) Vancleave (20)
  • Raleigh (38) Kemper County (14)
  • George County (34) Meridian (8)
  • Moss Point (24) Stone (23)
  • Columbia Academy (26) Riverfield Academy (38)

