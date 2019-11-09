Gametime - Week 12 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s playoff season in the Pine Belt! Here’s a look at some of the high school football scores from week 12:
- Picayune (49) Wayne County (28)
- Oak Grove (38) Northwest Rankin (21)
- Laurel (41) Jim Hill (12)
- Lumberton (50) Mount Olive (8)
- Collins (48) Amite County (12)
- North Forrest (14) Wesson (20) - 2OT
- Richton (25) Stringer (21)
- Taylorsville (50) Union (12)
- West Marion (56) Wilkinson County (6)
- Columbia (41) Franklin County (0)
- Jefferson Davis County (48) Hazlehurst (6)
- Magee (33) Jefferson County (24)
- East Marion (58) West Lincoln (21)
- Hattiesburg (48) East Central (50)
- Perry Central (44) Bogue Chitto (12)
- Bay Springs (6) Scott Central (13) – OT
- South Jones (43) Natchez (40)
- Heidelberg (14) Philadelphia (41)
- Poplarville (35) St. Stanislaus (14)
- Sacred Heart (6) Sebastopol (47)
- Northeast Jones (7) South Pike (48)
- Wayne Academy (26) Cathedral (14)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (6) Carroll Academy (35)
- Gautier (42) Pearl River Central (21)
- Purvis (20) Pass Christian (35)
- Greene County (33) Vancleave (20)
- Raleigh (38) Kemper County (14)
- George County (34) Meridian (8)
- Moss Point (24) Stone (23)
- Columbia Academy (26) Riverfield Academy (38)
