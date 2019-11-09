Chancellor Gambrell speaks during day two of Hattiesburg NAACP conference

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - An annual conference of the state NAACP is continuing in Hattiesburg.
Day two of the 74th annual convention at the Lake Terrace Convention Center included workshops on criminal justice and civic engagement.
It also featued a Women in NAACP Luncheon.
Guest speaker was chancery judge Deborah Gambrell, who spoke about the increasing number of women in elected office.
“More women are taking on leadership positions, more women are mobilizing to run for the local school boards, their local commissions, we have a woman who was elected to the Board of Supervisors here in Forrest County and I think that’s a first,” Gambrell said.
The conference wraps up Saturday night with a Freedom Fund banquet.
