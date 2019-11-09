7 to be inducted into 2019 M-Club Hall of Fame class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi is about to be stow its highest athletic accolade on seven former standouts.
The USM M-Club Hall of Fame announced Friday that six former Golden Eagles and one Lady Eagle would be enshrined as the Class of 2019, including three football greats, a baseball star, a men’s basketball standout, a top-flight men’s golfer and a linchpin from women’s softball.
Linebacker Ron Cheatham, defensive end George Tillman and running back Damion Fletcher (football), infielder Brian Dozier (baseball), forward/center Glen Whisby (men’s basketball); V.J. Trolio (men’s golf) and catcher Kenya Peters (softball) will be inducted on Nov. 22.
The induction banquet, presented by Magnolia State Bank, will be held at the Trent Lott Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a reception, followed a program. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available for $40 each or $320 for a table of eight.
The seven honorees also will be introduced during halftime when USM hosts Western Kentucky University at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
For more information: Mary Alexander at mary.m.alexander@usm.edu or call (601 266.5422.
