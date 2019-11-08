West Jones finishes off undefeated regular season

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Swarm was at it again Thursday night at Mustang Stadium.
West Jones High School limited visiting Jackson Wingfield High School to 103 yards total offense, including 10 yards rushing and came up with four takeaways in a 42-0 shutout that capped an unbeaten regular season for the Mustangs.
“Coach told us (Thursday) that we had the chance to the fifth team to ever go undefeated, so we really wanted it,” West Jones junior running back Kentrell Pruitt said. “It was a good way to end this part of the season.
“Now, we have to go ahead and clear our heads and go back like it’s the beginning of the year.”
The victory gave West Jones sole possession of the Region 3-5A title. The Mustangs (11-0, 7-0 region), the defending Class 5A South State champions, will host a first-round playoff game as the region’s top seed.
“That’s great, and I’m extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished,” West Jones coach Scott Pierson said, “but you’re only as good as your next game.”
The Mustangs were pretty dang good Thursday, picking up their first shutout of the season while joining the 2002, 2003, 2009 and 2010 team in the unbeaten ranks.
“It was a good way to finish this part of the season,” said Pruitt, who rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
One-yard runs by Pruitt and junior quarterback Alan Follis staked the Mustangs to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
An interception by Cedric Bender set up a 30-yard drive in the second quarter that sophomore Joshua McDonald finished off with a 4-yard run to give West Jones a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Mustangs made it 28-0, first pinning the Falcons (1-11, 1-6) inside their own 20-yard line before pushing them back to a fourth-and-28 from the 1.
An early snap rolled past the Falcons and into the end zone where junior Londarrius McRunnels recovered for the score.
“All year, they’ve run to the ball,” Pierson said. “They’re like little bees out there.”
With the Wingfield offense unable to establish any consistency, West Jones continued to take advantage of a short field to add to their side of the scoreboard.
An 18-yard punt set up another 30-yard drive that Pruitt capped with a 2-yard run.
The final touchdown came when the Mustangs reserves went 67 yards to score on a 1-yard run by backup freshman quarterback Marion Lindsey.
Follis completed 20-of-26 passes for 194 yards, while Lindsey was 2-for-2 for another 34 yards.
McDonald finished with 48 yards on seven carries and senior Jasper Jones had 37 yards on six carries.
Junior Tajrick Randolph hauled in seven catches for 96 yards and junior Devin Neal also had seven catches for 74 yards.
