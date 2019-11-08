Vitalant in need of blood donations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant in Hattiesburg is asking for the public’s help in getting O negative blood donations.
O negative blood is considered universal. It is also used in emergency surgeries and trauma situations.
Vitalant currently only has one day of supply on the shelf. Just one donation can save three lives. They are in need of all blood types, and have a wish list of an average of 2,000 units per month. They host mobile blood drives each year, to find out where the nearest one is, check out their website at vitalant.org.
Katie Nielson, Donor Recruitment supervisor for Vitalant Hattiesburg, says that the entire process takes less than 30 minutes from the time you sign in to the time you are out the door. You can schedule an appointment online or call them at 877-827-4376.
You also get a free water and snacks after completion. They are running a promotion where donors will get entered to win an Amazon gift card, with winners picked weekly.
Nielson stresses that she sees an average of 20% decline in donations due to holiday travel and vacation and sickness.
