South Jones Band performs one last show after winning state title

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - The South Jones High School Marching Band celebrated a first place finish at a state competition by performing its contest show one last time for fellow students and family members.
The band won grand champion for the first time ever in Class 5-A at a competition in Pearl last weekend.
Thursday, the band performed it’s 8 1/2 minute show at the South Jones football stadium.
It was called “Tribe."
“I feel great, it’s a great way to end this year,” said Lindsey Sanders, drum major. “We’ve worked so hard for what we’ve done and it’s just an amazing feeling.”
“I’ve seen how hard (band members) worked, when we marched in mud, when we marched in the rain, I’ve seen how hard they worked and how much they wanted it and I’m just proud of them all,” said clarinet player and section leader Danielle Holliday.
The band has 135 members.
