Mom holds Pancakes for a Purpose in honor of late son

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt mom is giving back to those who lost everything in honor of her son.
Valerie Horne started doing Pancakes for a Purpose fundraiser eight years ago. She recently dedicated the fundraiser in memory of her son, Brennon Horne, who got diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 6.
Brennon died of a stroke after a surgery at the age of 12. This year, the proceeds will go towards R3SM, a nonprofit that is working on rebuilding homes that were destroyed in the 2017 tornado.
Pancakes for a Purpose is Sunday morning from 7 to 10 at the Longhorn Steakhouse in Hattiesburg. Tickets are $5 each.
If you can’t make it and want to donate, you can donate here.
