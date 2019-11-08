Marion County removes oak trees in front of courthouse

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Crews have cut down the oak trees that used to reside in front of the Marion County Courthouse.
The Board of Supervisors voted to cut down the trees on Tuesday, which sparked outrage throughout town.
The board’s attorney, Drew Foxworth, explained the decision.
“Well, we’ve had a lot of problems in the last couple of years with the root system buckling up the sidewalks, which creates a safety issue,” Foxworth said. “We’ve also had some problems with the sewage and water parts in the front part of the courthouse. And also it was brought to our attention by an arborist that a lot of the trees were damaged.”
Looks Good Services donated their time to remove the trees and will plant new ones once the old trees are removed.
The board told us that their plan is to have a comprehensive landscape plan for the area and will look at that in the future.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.