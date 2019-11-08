Hattiesburg native and Medal of Honor recipient becomes namesake for U.S. Navy destroyer

“Jack will be back in battle, here his spirit has always lived, fighting for America," said Gov. Phil Bryant during his remarks at the authentication ceremony. “Jack was a dear friend of mine. He was the youngest Medal of Honor recipient on Iwo Jima. He snuck into the service, the Marines, at the age of 14 by signing his mother’s name to the enlistment papers. So, today is an honor to know that we are laying the keel for the Jack H. Lucas, a DDG Destroyer, as Jack would say, that would go and kill our enemies."