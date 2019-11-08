Hattiesburg honors Veteran of the Year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced the city’s 2019 Veteran of the Year on Thursday ahead of next Monday's Veterans Day celebration.
Barker presented the award to William Ray at Veterans Memorial Park. Ray served in the Marine Corps from 1955 until 1958.
“Well, it is a very humbling experience, because I've been to these ceremonies since this park was dedicated and watched great, great amounts of American soldiers and Marines and Navy be honored here, and I don't feel deserving. So, it's really humbling,” said Ray.
Ray served with the 2nd Marine Air Wing located at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina that supported forward-deployed units in Vietnam.
