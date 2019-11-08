Hattiesburg, East Central play for final playoff spot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s win or stay homes for Hattiesburg High on Friday night.
The Tigers (4-6, 3-3 region 4-5A) host East Central (6-4, 3-3 region 4-5A) at 7 p.m. The winner clinches the fourth and final playoff spot in the region.
"I think our guys have bought into the fact we've put ourselves in this position,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “Now what are we going to do about it? Our backs are against the wall – we just gonna stand there and get punched or are we going to come out swinging? The last few weeks they've come out swinging. I've been proud of them the way they've practiced and prepared and the way they've gone out and played the last three weeks. I expect them to do the same thing Friday."
Hattiesburg and East Central both won South State championships in 2017, though the Hornets’ was by way of class 4A. East Central is in its first season as a part of class 5A.
