Game of the Week Preview: Picayune at Wayne County

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County (8-2, 6-0) will welcome top-ranked Picayune (10-0, 6-0) on Friday night for 5A-Region 4 showdown. The War Eagles will look to win their first district championship since 2013.
“It’s going to be a tough task”, said War Eagles head coach Shelton Gandy. "They’ve got a great football team. You don’t get that No. 1 ranking for no reason.”
Both the War Eagles and the Maroon Tide enter Friday’s matchup undefeated in district play. Both have already locked in home-field advantage for the first round of playoffs next week.
“We know that every game from here on out after this week is win-or-go-home,” said Gandy.
Wayne County’s defense will be put to the test Friday night as Picayune averages over 400 yards rushing per game.
“Our defense the last three weeks hasn’t given up a touchdown, so it’s going to be a good matchup," said Gandy on the confidence of his team.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wayne County High School.
