Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
James “Jimmy” Kyzer, 58, was last seen at his home on Joe Lee Road in the Carnes Community on Tuesday around 11 p.m.
The sheriff’s department described him as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
There is no known direction of travel or destination.
If you have any information regarding Kyzer’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.