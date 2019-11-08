First Alert: Next week may offer first hard freeze of season

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Looking toward Tuesday of next week, it looks like a big cool down is coming. After some rain on Monday and into Tuesday morning, a big shot of cold air from Canada will settle across the area. That means the potential for the first hard freeze of the season. And, in this case, perhaps cold enough to concern people with exposed pipes.
What to expect:
Starting Tuesday morning cold air will invade the area dropping afternoon temperatures into the 40s and overnight lows into the 20s and 30s. Tuesday night and into Wednesday, specifically, temperatures have a chance to fall into the low to mid 20s for parts of the area.
Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, temperatures should only bottom out around 30 degrees.
Double-check your plans for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. If you have to drive across the area make sure you have a winter weather kit in your car. That kit should include water, blankets, sand, an ice scraper and something to help you keep warm should you get stuck on the side of the road. For the cold, check your pipes now, before it gets cold. Insulate exposed pipes and double-check those pipes you may have insulated earlier in the year.
Check on family and friends that don’t have easy access to heat and make sure they are taken care of during the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
And because the cold air rushes in after the precipitation ends, you may need to drip your faucets if you live on a raised foundation or manufactured / mobile home.
Threats:
The main concern is for dangerously cold temperatures for those caught outside without the proper apparel. As well as any plants that can’t handle the cold. Plus, it will be important to take care of pets and livestock that may usually spend the night outdoors.
Timing:
The cold air starts to move in Tuesday and will be in the area through Thursday afternoon.
Unknowns:
Since we are still a few days away, there are a few things that could change just how cold we get. The amount of rain that falls on Monday is still an unknown. The more rain that falls, the warmer we will likely be on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The less rain we receive, the colder it will likely be overnight.
More Info:
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
