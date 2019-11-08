Bundle up for those Friday night football games

We started off your Friday much colder with temperatures in the low 50s. Skies will be cloudy today with highs struggling to reach the mid-50s. It will be a gusty day with winds between 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 40s this evening for those Friday night football games, so be sure to bundle up before you head out to cheer on your team. Lows tonight will fall into the mid-30s. That will be cold enough to give us another frost, so be sure to protect those tender flowers. Saturday will be nice and sunny after a cool start. Highs will be in the low 60s. Sunday will be sunny as well. Temperatures will be in the 40s when you head to church. Then, we’ll warm up into the mid-60s for the afternoon. Big changes come next week when a big shot of Canadian air arrives into the area. The cold front will move in Monday night, giving us some rain. Tuesday will be cold and windy. Highs are expected to only reach the 40s. Lows Wednesday morning will fall to the mid to low 20s, with wind chills in the teens possible.