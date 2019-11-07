William Carey hosts 12th Pine Belt College Fair

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - More than 2,000 high school students from South Mississippi visited William Carey University Wednesday to learn about colleges and the military.
The students gathered at the Waddle Sports Facility for an annual Pine Belt College Fair.
Students from 13 counties met representatives from colleges, universities, and the armed forces to find out about admission requirements, financial aid and scholarships.
“It was very valuable because it was free and it’s something in the community for us as seniors and juniors, to be able to experience,” said Jaterrica Wilson, a senior from North Pike High School.
“It’s helped me a lot, because I really don’t have that opportunity to ask other people, so it’s a great opportunity,” said Brianna Bond, a junior at Columbia High School.
It was the 12th year for the fair.
