Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Newton County man

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Jimmy Dale Gibbs of Lake.
Gibbs is described as a five-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and grey eyes.
He was last seen Wednesday, November 6, around 2:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Old 80 Road in Newton County. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, leather jacket and boots.
Gibbs is believed to be in a red 2002 Ford F250 pickup with Mississippi license plate number DPB7499. His direction of travel is unknown.
Family members say Gibbs suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jimmy Dale Gibbs, you’re asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 601-635-4010.
