Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Newton County man

79-year-old Jimmy Dale Gibbs. (Source: MBI)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 7, 2019 at 6:25 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 8:53 AM

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Jimmy Dale Gibbs of Lake.

Gibbs is described as a five-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and grey eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, November 6, around 2:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Old 80 Road in Newton County. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, leather jacket and boots.

Gibbs is believed to be in a red 2002 Ford F250 pickup with Mississippi license plate number DPB7499. His direction of travel is unknown.

Family members say Gibbs suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jimmy Dale Gibbs, you’re asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 601-635-4010.

