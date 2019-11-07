Oak Grove one win from 6A playoffs

“I brought a few guys in my office and we had a discussion,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “I kind of told them, ‘Hey, it’s kind of on y’all to do things the right way and make sure the rest of the team does them the right way. I think our team’s just gotten closer. I think it just took this team a little bit of time to gel and get to know each other a little bit better and understand that they have to play for each other.”