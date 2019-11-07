Oak Grove one win from 6A playoffs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There are several scenarios in which Oak Grove can make the class 6A playoffs but the simplest involves the Warriors beating Northwest Rankin on Friday.
A win for Oak Grove clinches the No. 2 seed in region 3-6A. However, a loss opens up the possibility that the Warriors could miss out on the postseason. The Cougars are one of three teams tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in region 3-6A.
The Warriors have played a different brand of football in the last month of the season – four straight wins including victories over Brandon and Pearl.
The shift in momentum began after a three-game skid at the end of September, culminating in a 21-7 loss to rival Petal on October 4.
“I brought a few guys in my office and we had a discussion,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “I kind of told them, ‘Hey, it’s kind of on y’all to do things the right way and make sure the rest of the team does them the right way. I think our team’s just gotten closer. I think it just took this team a little bit of time to gel and get to know each other a little bit better and understand that they have to play for each other.”
“Coach just let us know if we want to be back to state like we were last year, then we gotta come together because it’s either do or die,” said Oak Grove senior wide receiver Tavion Smith.
Oak Grove (7-3, 4-2) hosts Northwest Rankin (3-7, 3-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
