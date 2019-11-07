Oak Grove elementary students learn through STEM program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The gifted education program at Oak Grove Lower Elementary hosted an education program Wednesday for learning in a real-world context. Students in second and third grades are learning to problem solve, think and build.
This is a chance for hands-on learning on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. There were three stations which challenged the students to use critical thinking skills to solve day-to-day problems.
Each station was a form of a puzzle, challenging them in engineering, probability and critical thinking.
This program is done through a partnership with the Mississippi School for Math and Science, the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, Girl Powered Initiative, local bankers and the Oak Grove Lower and Middle Gifted Education Program.
The program also aims to build future career interest in these job fields.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.