Lamar County voter turnout up from last general election

LAMAR COUNTY , Miss. (WDAM) - Around 50% of Lamar County registered voters cast their vote in Tuesday’s general election, which is higher than the percentage of voters in the 2015 general election.
“I think anytime you get to that 50% range or better, it’s a good, solid turnout,” said Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins. “If you compare that to where we were four years ago, it was defiantly a good turnout.”
This was the first election for the county to use the new electronic polling books.
Hankins says there were no major complications or problems with the new technology.
“There was some, I guess you could say, worry and anxiety from our standpoint,” said Hankins. “You just want everything to go smoothly and be done correctly and I think overall it went smooth.”
Hankins says the polling books received a lot of positive feedback from voters and poll workers.
“We’ve received a lot of feedback from voters and poll workers and even from our office and it seemed to go really smooth,” said Hankins. “We got a lot of positive feedback and we were happy to hear that with it being the first time we rolled it out.”
