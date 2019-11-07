Jones County to close bridge Friday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Emergency Operations Center announced the closure of a bridge beginning Friday at 8 a.m. until further notice.
EOC Deputy Director Rodney Parker said Jones County Beat 4 will close the bridge at #96 North Eastabutchie Road, about a half-mile northeast of Clinton Road, for maintenance.
Addresses southwest of the closure between #1 and #95 will be accessible from Clinton Road. Addresses north of the closure from #97 and higher can be accessed from Ben Thompson Road and other routes.
