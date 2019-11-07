Get ready for a big cool down early next week

We started off your Thursday with warmer temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with highs in the mid-70s. A few pop-up showers will be possible this afternoon, but most of the rain will move in after 6 p.m. and linger into the overnight hours as a front moves in. Severe weather is not expected, and the rain will remain light. Temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening. Lows will be in to the upper 40s.
Friday will be cloudy, cold and windy. Highs will only reach the mi-50s in the afternoon, and winds will be out of the north between 10 to 20 mph. Friday night football games will be cold with temperatures in the 40s. Lows will be in the mid-30s with frost possible by Saturday morning.
This weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.
We could be in for a big cool down early next week as models show a big shot of Canadian air sinking into the southeast around next Monday and next Tuesday. Highs could be in the low 50s with lows in the low 30s to maybe even the 20s.
