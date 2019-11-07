Get ready for a big cool down early next week

We started off your Thursday with warmer temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with highs in the mid-70s. A few pop-up showers will be possible this afternoon, but most of the rain will move in after 6 p.m. and linger into the overnight hours as a front moves in. Severe weather is not expected, and the rain will remain light. Temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening. Lows will be in to the upper 40s.