Covington sheriff-elect Perkins says changes in department will happen soon

Covington County sheriff-elect Perkins says changes in department will happen soon
By Charles Herrington | November 6, 2019 at 6:40 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 6:53 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Darrell Perkins will be the next sheriff in Covington County.

He won 60% of the vote against Johnathon Anderson Tuesday.

Perkins says his main focus will be fighting drugs while increasing training for deputies and improving the technology.

Perkins, a former state trooper, is currently an investigator with the district attorney for the 15th Judicial District.

Wednesday, he took time to thank supporters and give people a look at how he’ll run the sheriff’s department.

“Through training the deputies and education and also the technology we provide to the county, I think the people in Covington County will start seeing a change within six months of us taking office and also, within the years to come,” Perkins said.

Perkins will be sworn in in January.

