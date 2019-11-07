Covington sheriff-elect Perkins says changes in department will happen soon

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Darrell Perkins will be the next sheriff in Covington County.
He won 60% of the vote against Johnathon Anderson Tuesday.
Perkins says his main focus will be fighting drugs while increasing training for deputies and improving the technology.
Perkins, a former state trooper, is currently an investigator with the district attorney for the 15th Judicial District.
Wednesday, he took time to thank supporters and give people a look at how he’ll run the sheriff’s department.
“Through training the deputies and education and also the technology we provide to the county, I think the people in Covington County will start seeing a change within six months of us taking office and also, within the years to come,” Perkins said.
Perkins will be sworn in in January.
