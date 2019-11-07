‘Armed and dangerous’ murder suspect wanted in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for first-degree murder and aggravated assault in Jones County is on the run.
Maj. Jamie Tedford, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, said Jose Angel Melendez-Davila, 33, is wanted for an early-morning shooting that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.
According to investigators, the shooting happened at a home on Toombs Road around 1:35 a.m. Thursday. Tedford said investigators believe Melendez-Davila knew the victims and that the attack was not random.
Tedford said when deputies arrived on the scene, Melendez-Davila was gone, but witnesses identified him as the alleged shooter and gave a description of the vehicle he was driving. That vehicle was found abandoned behind a business on 15th Avenue in Laurel.
Tedford said Melendez-Davila is armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted. The sheriff’s office has requested help from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force to find Melendez-Davila.
Melendez-Davila is 5-foot-9, weighs around 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, Tedford said.
If you see Melendez-Davila or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.
WDAM is working to gather more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.