Annual Lamar Co. breakfast brings students, veterans together

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-four years ago, a Lamar County history teacher created an annual breakfast for all veterans in the Pine Belt.
The breakfast was hosted at Movie Star restaurant Wednesday with veterans from all branches filling the room.
The event brings history to life and allows the high school students to thank these veterans for their service. The event is in conjunction with the curriculum the history students follow when learning about U.S. History.
There was a posting of the American Flag, Pledge of Allegiance, posting of the service flags and performances by the Oak Grove SPECTRA choir.
