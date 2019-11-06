USM dominates Delta State behind Boban Jacdonmi’s career night

“We don’t want to get too high after winning a game, too low after losing one,” Ladner said. “We want to take a methodical approach, be constructively critical, come out here tomorrow and let’s start correcting things. There was improvement. I don’t want to sound like I’m being negative in any way, I just know that we have a long way to go and we have a really young team. They get very comfortable very quickly and we lose that intensity level.”