Two vehicles reported stolen in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The George County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles in the area.
GCSO’s Facebook page posted photos of what the vehicles could possibly look like since they do not have the actual photos of those vehicles.
A 2003 Ford Taurus was reported stolen from the Four Mile Truck Stop on Sunday. It is maroon in color with Mississippi license plate GEV193, and it was last seen traveling west on U.S. Highway 98.
A white 1989 GMC ½ Ton with license plate (B-10)-T21079, a black toolbox on the driver’s side and a missing front grill was reported stolen on Monday from New Hope Church Road.
The investigation is ongoing and if anyone with information concerning this is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 947-4811.
