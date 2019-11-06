Perkins wins sheriff’s race in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Darrell “Perk” Perkins will be the next top cop in Covington County. Perkins, a Republican, won Tuesday’s general election for sheriff by capturing 60% of the vote.
Perkins won the Republican nomination in August by defeating Billy Pitts in the primary election.
Perkins, a Sumrall native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, brings more than 30 years of law enforcement and investigative experience to the department.
Perkins said in previous interviews with WDAM that his main focus as sheriff will be to fight drugs in the county and expand community policing. He said he also wants to improve technology within the sheriff’s office.
Perkins will be sworn in as sheriff in January.
