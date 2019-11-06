Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell wins Public Service Commissioner for Southern District

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In the battle of the Gulf Coast, Pascagoula Dane Maxwell has defeated former Ocean Springs mayor Connie Moran for Public Service Commissioner Southern District.
Maxwell, a Republican, was elected mayor of Pascagoula in 2016, the same year Moran, a Democrat, served her last term as mayor of Ocean Springs when Shea Dobson was elected.
Maxwell does not need to resign from his position as mayor until he is sworn in as public service commissioner. Mayor Pro tempore Steven Burrows would serve as acting mayor until a special election is held. Any current Pascagoula City Council members would not need to resign to run for the position.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.