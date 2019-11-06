Hattiesburg man sentenced for illegal possession of firearm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for illegal possession of a firearm.
Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 28-year-old Mitchell Dewayne May Jr. to five years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $3,000 fine, according to a Department of Justice news release.
May pleaded guilty in July to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Prosecutors said May was found with a gun during a traffic stop on Oct. 2, 2018 after previously being convicted of armed robbery in 2006.
May also pleaded guilty to separate felon in possession and aggravated assault charges out of Forrest County while waiting on his federal sentencing. He was sentenced to 20 years in state custody with 15 to serve, all to run consecutive to his federal sentence.
The case was prosecuted as part of Project EJECT, which is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s officer in the Southern District of Mississippi to reduce violent crimes. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hattiesburg Police Department.
