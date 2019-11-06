Former Lumberton police officer sues city

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Lumberton police officer filed a civil complaint against the city Wednesday, claiming she was wrongfully fired from the department in 2018.
Tiffany McClure filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Eastern Division.
According to the lawsuit, McClure was terminated as a police officer by the city in January 2018 because she was a woman. At the time of her termination, McClure was the only female officer in the Lumberton Police Department.
McClure claimed the newly hired chief at the time made “numerous gender biased comments and made statements of his desire to employ only male police officers in the City of Lumberton.”
In the lawsuit, McClure seeks damages including loss of wages and income, mental and emotional distress, damage to her reputation, loss of fringe benefits and punitive damages.
McClure filed a formal charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in July 2018. The EEOC investigated the matter and issued a notice of suit rights on Sept. 6, 2019.
