FIRST ALERT: Cold front could bring showers for Thursday

We’re starting off the day cool! Temperatures are starting off in the upper 40’s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs in to the mid-70’s. Temperatures will fall into the 60’s this evening. Lows will be in to the upper 50’s. A cold front that will move in on Thursday. This will give us a good chance of showers Thursday evening and early Friday morning. We should clear out by lunchtime on Friday, which would be good news for those Friday night football games. Highs will be in the mid-50’s and temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon on Friday. This weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and highs in the low 60’s. We could be in for a bog cool-down early next week as models show a big shot of Canadian air sinking into the southeast around next Monday and next Tuesday. Highs could be in the low 50’s with lows in the low 30’s to maybe even the 20’s.