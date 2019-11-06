Decision 2019: Voter turnout around the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Unofficial results for Tuesday’s general election show an increase in voter turnout in some counties in the Pine Belt.
In Forrest County, the circuit clerk’s office had a total of 47,006 people registered to vote before the cut-off date. Republican Tate Reeves received 49.59 percent of the votes and Democrat Jim Hood received 48.5 percent. Republican Charlie Sims won the race for sheriff in Forrest County. Sims defeated Independent candidates Jerry Oswalt and Kenny Johnson by capturing 67 percent. of the vote.
Jones County saw an increase in voter turnout with 45.75 percent of 43,850 registered voters cast ballots, according to the circuit’s clerk office. Reeves received 65.84 percent of those votes and Hood received 32.34 percent. Independent candidate Joe Berlin will be the new sheriff after defeating Republican Macon P. Davis Tuesday. Berlin captured around 53 percent of the vote while Davis received 46 percent.
There was an increase in the voter turnout in Covington County. A little over 50 percent of the 14,390 registered voters cast ballots. Reeves received 54.59 percent of the county votes and Hood received 43.72 percent. Darrell Perkins won the sheriff’s race against Democratic nominee Johnathon Anderson by capturing 60 percent of the votes. The circuit clerk’s office said the turnout was about 40 percent in the primary election.
Lamar County had 50.91 percent of 34,247 registered voters at the polls on Tuesday. Reeves received 67.74 percent of the votes and Hood received 30.5 percent.
In Jasper County, 52.61 percent of the 11,410 registered voters cast ballots. Reeves received 43.13 percent of those votes; Hood received 55.73 percent.
In Wayne County, 54.16 percent of the 13,684 registered voters cast ballots, 55 percent of whom backed Reeves, with 43.44 percent backing Hood. The circuit clerk’s office said Tuesday’s turnout was normal but would like to see a better turnout in the next election.
In Marion County, 54.16 percent of the 16,396 registered voters cast ballots. Reeves received 62.53 percent of those votes and Hood received 36 percent.
In Perry County, 48.93 percent of the 8,308 registered voters cast ballots. Reeves received 69.17 percent of the votes and Hood received 30.18 percent.
