Decision 2019: Voter turnout around the Pine Belt

There was an increase in the voter turnout in Covington County. A little over 50 percent of the 14,390 registered voters cast ballots. Reeves received 54.59 percent of the county votes and Hood received 43.72 percent. Darrell Perkins won the sheriff’s race against Democratic nominee Johnathon Anderson by capturing 60 percent of the votes. The circuit clerk’s office said the turnout was about 40 percent in the primary election.