Berlin apparent winner in Jones County Sheriff’s race

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It appears Independent Joe Berlin will be the new Sheriff of Jones County after unofficial results show a win over Republican Macon P. Davis on Tuesday.
With all precincts reporting, Berlin captured around 53% of the vote while Davis received 46%. A little more than 1,300 absentee and affidavit ballots remain to be counted, with Berlin leading by 1,362 votes.
Davis knocked off three-term incumbent Alex Hodge in a Republican primary runoff on Aug. 27 to advance to the general election to face Berlin.
Berlin has 21 years of law enforcement experience and currently serves with the Laurel Police Department. In a previous interview with WDAM, Berlin laid out his top priorities if elected.
“In the next four years if I was elected sheriff, we would enforce the laws to the fullest extent,” Berlin said. “We would instill in the community trust and respect. We would also proactively pursue drug cases and drug offenders, which in turn would cause a lot of larcenies and burglaries, and we would attempt to lower that number also."
Berlin also mentioned plans to work with the Board of Supervisors.
“We would also work diligently with other departments and communities to instill the trust back with them,” Berlin said. "We would not only have harmony for citizens of Jones County, but we would also get along with the Board of Supervisors as well.”
Berlin will take office in January, becoming the first new sheriff of Jones County since Hodge took office in 2008.
