AP: Watson tops DuPree for Secretary of State post

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Associated Press has declared Republican Michael Watson the winner in the race for Mississippi Secretary of State.
Since 2008, Watson has represented the concerns of home voters in Jackson County in the southeast corner of Mississippi. For the next four years, the native of Pascagoula will be listening to concerns from voters around the state.
The 41-year-old will become Mississippi’s next Secretary of State after defeating Democrat Johnny DuPree in Tuesday’s general election. DuPree is a former four-term mayor of Hattiesburg.
Watson will succeed long-time Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, who held the office since 2008. Hosemann successfully ran a campaign for lieutenant governor this year.
It was the second campaign for a state-wide office for DuPree, 65, who ran on the Democratic ticket for governor in 2011.
To reach Tuesday’s election, Watson defeated Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton in the Republican primary. DuPree beat Cruger resident Maryra Hodges Hunt in the Democratic primary.
Watson will be sworn into office in early January.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.