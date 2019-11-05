Two suspects charged with burglary in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department have arrested two suspects involved in the burglary of a home on County Road 820 outside of Heidelburg Monday morning.
Heidelburg Polcice Chief Huey Powe received a call around 9 a.m. about a suspicious red vehicle at the residence. He responded with the homeowner and noticed the front door appeared to have been kicked open.
Powe notified the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and they received a call about a one vehicle accident on County Road 359 involving a red car.
Powe and Heidelburg deputies arrived at the scene of the accident and were notified by Denbury employees and employees of a service company that a black male was seen on the pipeline a short distance from the accident.
Powe took one of the suspects into custody and Deputy Dewayne Hawkins caught the other suspect a short distance from the scene. Property taken from the home on County Road 820 was recovered from the vehicle and in a wooded area near the accident scene.
Deanthony Lopez Kirk, 26, and Timothy Douglas Bush, 24, were the two suspects involved. They both are charged with burglary – inhabited dwelling house armed or not.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.