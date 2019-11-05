Secretary of State: Be cautious of misleading letters ahead of election

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann’s office is warning voters of misleading letters being sent ahead of Tuesday’s general election.
Voters have received letters from the Center for Voting Information giving neighborhoods a grade based on voters’ alleged party affiliation in past elections, according to a news release from Hosemann’s office.
Mississippi voters do not register by political party, so the grade is inaccurate and could not be obtained because of Mississippi’s voter registration laws, according to the secretary of state’s office.
“Correspondence like this is intimidating and misleading and ultimately deters voters from going to the polls to cast a ballot,” Hosemann said.
For more information on voting laws or election day information, visit the Y’all Vote website or call the Elections Division hotline at 1-800-829-6786.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.