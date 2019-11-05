Petal police charge man with sexual battery of child

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man in behind bars after being accused of sexual battery and lustful touching of a child.
Petal police charged Charles A. Jacks with three counts of sexual battery of a minor under 16 years of age and two counts of lustful touching of a minor, according to the Petal Police Department.
Jacks made his initial court appearance Tuesday where his bond was set at $120,000 by Municipal Court Judge Mike Reed.
The sexual battery charges carry up to 30 years in prison and the lustful touching charges carry up to 15 years in prison.
Police said Jacks was transported to the Forrest County Jail after his initial court appearance.
