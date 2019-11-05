High School Football Recap: Week 11; Part 2

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarter DeCarlos Nicholson threw three touchdown passes Friday as Petal High School clinched Region 3-6A with a 42-7 victory at George County High School.
The Panthers (9-1, 6-0 region) limited the Rebels to 66 yards total offense, including just 13 yards rushing.
Nicholson completed 13-of-19 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.
Senior running back backed Petal’s passing game with 150 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries. Senior Rashad Handford added 64 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Junior Jeremiah Robinson caught four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, junior Jonathan Harris had four catches for 45 yards and a score, and junior Micah Cherry had three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Cherry also had a 30-yard interception return.
George County’s lone score came on a touchdown run by Jalyn Scott.
Petal will wrap up the regular season by hosting Terry High School at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Bulldogs (2-9, 0-6) lost 52-10 to Meridian High School Friday.
The Rebels (6-4, 3-3) will travel to Meridian High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (2-9, 1-5) defeated Terry High School 52-10 Friday.
MAGEE, Miss. (WDAM) _ There is more to Columbia High School than senior running back Kentrel Bullock.
Sophomore Omar Johnson ran for 273 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries Friday as the Wildcats sewed up sole claim to the Region 8-3A championship with the win over the Trojans.
The Wildcats have logged consecutive 10-win seasons under Coach Chip Bilderback. Since 2004, Columbia had posted one season with double-digit wins.
Bullock still ran for 75 yards on 15 carries, but Johnson carried the load of the ground game, scoring on runs of 19 yards, 4 yards and 2 yards.
Columbia opened the scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Javen Moses to senior Tayson Johnson.
Magee got touchdown runs of 1 yard and 34 yards from quarterback Chandler Pittman. The senior ran for 99 yards on 11 carries, while sophomore running back Javon Shaw added 61 yards on 12 carries.
Columbia (10-0, 5-0 region) will host Franklin County High School (2-8) at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Class 3 South State playoffs.
Magee (8-3, 2-3), which lost its final three region games, enters the first round of the Class 3A South State playoffs as a four seed heading to Fayette to take on Jefferson County High School at 7 p.m. Friday
FOXWORTH, Miss (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth Friday as the Trojans finished runner-up in Region 8-3A.
Holmes completed all 10 of his pass attempts for 189 yards, including touchdown passes to senior Jordyn Mahaffey (30 yards), junior Omarion Husband (25 yards) and senior Ott Mitchell (28 yards). He also scored on a 5-yard run.
Senior Jartavious Martin rushed for 86 yards on eight carries, including a 19-yard touchdown run, and sophomore Octavious Harvey ran for 35 yards on 13 carries, including a 3-yard TD run.
The Trojans (10-1, 5-1 region) will host Franklin County High School (3-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Class 3A South State playoffs.
Seminary (5-6, 1-4), the defending Class 3A South State champions, saw its season come to an end.
TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior Kyser Booth ran for three touchdowns Friday and the Jaguars held the Chiefs to 147 yards total yards.
JDS locked up the third seed in Region 8-3A with its third consecutive win.
Booth scored on runs of 1 yard, 5 yards and 25 yards and added a 2-point conversion run.
Sophomore DeMario Booth scored on a 5-yard run.
Neither team scored in the first half before Keyser Booth scored twice in the third quarter.
Tylertown got within 13-6 on an 86-yard kickoff return by Javonte Walker, before JDC sandwiched Demario Booth and Keyser Booth scoring runs around a touchdown run by Tylertown junior Keavon Williams and 2-point run by Walker.
The Jaguars (5-5, 3-2) will travel to Hazlehurst High School (4-6) at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Class 3A South State playoffs.
Tylertown (3-8, 0-5) saw it season come to an end.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.