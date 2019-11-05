FIRST ALERT: Nice, cool weather for Election Day

We’re starting off the day cool! Temperatures are starting off in the mid-40′s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 60′s. Great weather as you head out to the polls to vote. Temperatures will fall into the 50′s this evening. Lows will be in the upper 40′s. Tomorrow will be warm and mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70′s. A cold front will move in on Thursday and it will give us a good chance of showers Thursday evening and early Friday morning. It should clear out by lunchtime on Friday, which would be good news for those Friday night football games. Highs will be in the mid-50′s and temps will fall throughout the afternoon on Friday. This weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and highs in the low 60′s. We could be in for a bog cooldown early next week as models show a big shot of Canadian air sinking into the southeast around next Monday and next Tuesday. Highs could be in the low 50′s with lows in the low 30′s to maybe even the 20′s.