Wounded Marine veteran camps out for 7 days in Pearl to raise money for other vets

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - For the next seven days and nights... a disabled Marine veteran will camp out on the grounds of the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl.
Between November’s cool days and even cooler nights, the next 196 hours will be anything but comfortable for Scott Burns.
For the last 13 years Burns has built a 20 foot high tower to camp out in for 7 days straight.
“Sleeping, eating, drinking, I am just having a good ole party out here!”
The reason? Burns says he stands for those who stand for us.
"We are just trying to bring awareness to the veterans that need our help.
Back in 2006 Burns, started the “7 Days For The Troops” fundraiser.
100 percent of the money raised will go to Purple Heart Homes, a non profit organization that rebuilds houses to make them handicap accessible for disabled veterans.
“Anything from a wheel chair ramp to a completely remodeled house. Anything to make it handicap accessible!”
And just 3 days in.. they have already reached their goal!
“We are at $20,267 the last time we counted and that is just amazing.”
VA X-ray tech turned country music star Zach Bridges came out to show his support the best way he knows how.
“A lot of times Veterans won’t ask for help so for him to volunteer his time it is so awesome especially him being a veteran himself.”
Not only that... Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves made a special appearance.
So if you’re wondering how you can help?
“If there is anyone in the area come on over and check on him, see if he needs anything, make a donation,” said Bridges.
“I am not getting paid to be here, the mall is not charging me to be here, if you make a donation I can promise all of it will go towards helping a veteran in need.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.