WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at campaign rally for Tate Reeves

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Vice President Mike Pence was on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Monday lending his name and voice in support of Tate Reeves. Pence hosted a campaign rally in Biloxi for the Republican gubernatorial candidate.
The two-hour event featured speakers like Governor Phil Bryant, Representative Steven Palazzo, Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker, as well as Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tate Reeves, who introduced the vice president to the crowd. WLOX streamed the speeches live on Facebook. You can watch a replay below:
Supporters of Reeves lined up at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center to see Pence speak.
Reeves is the second-term lieutenant governor. Tuesday, he faces Democrat Jim Hood, who is the fourth-term attorney general. Two other candidates are running low-budget campaigns. The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited to two terms.
Last week, President Donald Trump held a rally in the north Mississippi city of Tupelo. His son, Donald Trump Jr., also campaigned with Reeves at two events in Mississippi.
The president has also endorsed Reeves for governor.
