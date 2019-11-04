Suspects in murder of Kamille McKinney make second court appearance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The two suspects charged with capital murder in the kidnapping and death of a 3-year-old Birmingham girl went before a judge on Monday.
Patrick Stallworth appeared in Jefferson County Circuit Court around 9 a.m. for an initial appearance date for Stallworth to hire an attorney.
Derick Irisha Brown, who is also charged in the case, was also in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Monday.
Last month, Brown was appointed an attorney to represent her on charges of capital murder. Stallworth and Brown remain in jail. They both have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 10, 2019. If convicted, both could face the death penalty.
Kamille McKinney was abducted during a birthday on October 12th. Her body was found 10 days later in a dumpster.
