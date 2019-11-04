Sheriff’s office says escaped MDOC inmate has ties to Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A state inmate serving 3o years in prison for multiple convictions in Marion County escaped from a work detail in Pike County on Monday afternoon, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
MDOC officials said Dennis Farrell Blansett, 46, escaped from a work detail with the Mississippi Department of Transportation just after 1 p.m. Blansett was last seen near U.S. Highway 51 about three miles north of Bogue Chitto.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Blansett has ties to the Ranch Road area in the Foxworth community. Blansett’s convictions include five counts of non-residential burglary and one count of taking a motor vehicle.
Blansett is 5-foot-8, weighs around 160 pounds, has hazel eyes and salt-pepper colored hair.
If you see Blansett or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement agency immediately.
