Salvation Army adds new feature to Red Kettle Drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For many, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive is a symbol that the holiday season has begun.
“I’ve heard many people tell me, ‘when I see that kettle, I know it’s Christmas time,’" said Raymond Pruitt of the Laurel Salvation Army. "And I’ve had many people tell me, ‘If it wasn’t for the Salvation Army, when I was a child, we would have not had a Christmas.’”
Providing Christmas to those in need is something the Salvation Army does each year, but they can’t do it alone.
“We rely very heavily on our community to meet the needs of our community, and we can’t have one without the other,” said Pruitt.
This year the Salvation Army is adding a new feature to speed up the donation process.
“This year, those looking to donate to the Salvation Army can do so in a different way,” Pruitt said. “With the use of their smartphone, hold your camera up to the QR code. Once it loads, click to the button to take you the Salvation Army’s home page."
From there, donors can make the decision on how much to donate.
In addition to the kettle drive, the Salvation Army also has the Angel Tree where you can donate Christmas gifts to a child in need.
To volunteer go to the Salvation Army’s Website.
The Salvation Army Laurel, MS Christmas Kettle Locations 2019
Laurel:
- Kroger, 2340 Highway 15 N
- Grocery Depot, 125 Beacon St.
- Roses, 946 N 16th Ave
- Walgreens, 419 N 16th Ave
- Piggly Wiggly, 321 N 16th Ave.
- Walmart, 1621 Highway 15 N Home & Pharmacy / Market
- Big Lots, 1910 Hwy 15 N
- Sawmill Square Center Court, 910 Sawmill Rd
- Belk, Sawmill Square 910 Sawmill Rd
- JC Penney, Sawmill Square 910 Sawmill Rd
- Corner Market, 3144 Audubon Dr.
- Grocery Depot, 2339 Highway 15 N
Ellisville
- Corner Market, 503 S. Front St.
Waynesboro
- Walmart, 1350 Azalea Dr. Home & Pharmacy / Market
- Norman’s Food Outlet, 419 Azalea Dr.
- Ramey’s Market Place, 1015 Azalea Dr.
- Ramey’s Sunflower, 911 Mississippi Dr.
Bay Springs
-Piggly Wiggly, Highway 15
-Sunflower 25, Highway 528
Magee
- Piggly Wiggly, 339 Simpson Highway 149
- Walmart, 1625 Simpson Highway Ste 49 / Home & Pharmacy / Market
Mendenhall
- Vowell’s Market Place, 1786 Simpson Highway 149
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.