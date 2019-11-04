Organizations to provide free rides to polls Tuesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two organizations will be helping Pine Belt voters get to the polls Tuesday.
The Forrest County NAACP and Mississippi MOVE will be offering free rides to registered voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you live in metro Hattiesburg, Jackson or Gulfport areas and need a ride, you can call or text your name, address to be picked up at, polling place and time frame for pick up to 662-205-6683 from Monday to Tuesday and Mississippi MOVE will dispatch a ride.
You can also call the Forrest County NAACP at 601-297-9367 on Tuesday and a volunteer will provide pick up information. The number does not have a reply system, so do not leave a message. Call back to speak with a NAACP volunteer.
