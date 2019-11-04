High School Football Recap: Week 11; Part 1

JACKSON, Miss. _ West Jones High School only managed 209 yards total offense Friday night in its final Region 3-5A road game of the season.
And yet, thanks to their own smothering defense, the Mustangs clinched a region championship for the first time since 2010 with a 49-22 victory over Jim Hill High School.
The Mustangs (10-0, 6-0 region) limited the Tigers (2-8, 1-5) to 166 yards total offense. Jim Hill converted just 2-of-10 third-down opportunities and lost three fumbles.
West Jones junior running back Kentrell Pruitt (30 yards, seven carries) scored on runs of 13 yards and 7 yards in the first quarter and junior quarterback Alan Follis threw the first of his two touchdown passes to sophomore Zquawn Williams, a 13-yarder, giving the Mustangs a 21-0 lead.
Jim Hill got back within 21-8 by the end of the period on a 45-yard touchdown run by senior Vashon Guider and two-point conversion pass to Guider from senior Travonte Stapleton.
West Jones outscored the Tigers 14-0 in the second quarter a 40-yard fumble return by senior defensive end Dontourean Crosby and a 50-yard pass to Williams for a 35-8 halftime lead.
The teams swapped touchdowns in each of the final two quarters.
Sophomore Joshua McDonald (65 yards, nine yards) scored on a 15-yard run in the third quarter to give West Jones a 41-8 lead, but Stapleton scored on a 14-yard run to get Jim Hill to 41-14.
Senior Jasper Jones (33 yards, 11 carries) scored on a 5-yard run and senior Caleb Nichols brought in a 2-point conversion pass from freshman quarterback Marion Lindsey for West Jones’ final points.
Jim Hill wrapped up the scoring on a 5-yard pass from Stapleton to senior Jerry Mitchell and 2-point by Guider.
The Mustangs wrap up the regular season by welcoming Jackson Wingfield High School to Soso at 7 p.m. Friday. The Falcons (1-10, 1-5) lost 42-14 to Laurel High School Friday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Xavier Evans ran, threw and caught touchdowns Friday night as the Golden Tornadoes rolled past the Falcons.
Evans was 3-of-3 passing for 32 yards and a touchdown, ran for 127 yards and a score on just eight carries and caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from junior Dexter Scott.
Scott completed 5-of-8 passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore Tyrone Jones had two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown and sophomore Kiron Benjamin had three catches for 32 yards and a score.
The Golden Tornadoes stifled the Falcons’ offense, collecting five interceptions, a fumble recovery and three sacks. Junior Rontavious Thomas and sophomore J.D. Lawrence turned their interceptions into touchdowns.
The Golden Tornadoes (8-2, 5-1) will welcome Jim Hill High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (2-8, 1-5) feel 49-22 to West Jones High School Friday.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior Rhyen Brisco had 223 yards total offense Friday, including his fourth consecutive game with more than 100 yards rushing, as the Tigers logged their third consecutive Region 3-5A victory.
The win set up a win-or-go-home scenario when Hattiesburg (4-6, 3-3) visits East Central High School (6-4, 3-3) in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The winner will earn one of the region’s two available playoff slots. The loser will see the 2019 football season come to an end.
Friday night, after a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers grabbed a 21-7 lead at halftime. Hattiesburg still led 35-21 after three quarters and then outscored the Gators (1-9, 1-5) 10-0 in the fourth quarter.
Brisco ran for 138 yards on 18 carries and caught five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Junior Courtland Harris ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, junior Jamal Donaldson added 40 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and senior Nakarri Gray added 41 yards and a touchdown on just five carries.
Junior quarterback Jordan Willis hit 10-of-18 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.
CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Ras Pace ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as the ninth-seeded Cougars pulled off a mild upset on the road Friday, taking down the eighth-seeded Warriors in the opening round of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools’ 4A football playoffs.
Columbia Academy (3-7) led 14-0 after one quarter and then had CCA (5-6) by a 26-6 halftime edge.
Pace completed 8-of-15 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He also ran for 63 yards and two scores on 10 carries and added a 2-point conversion run.
Senior Riles Stuart ran for 115 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and senior Patrick Gill _ who led the team with 14 tackles on defense _ went for 55 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
Senior receiver Robert Johnson hauled in five of Pace’s passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.
The Cougars will travel to Rayville, La., to take on top-seeded Riverfield Academy (10-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Raiders had a first-round bye.
