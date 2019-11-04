Four arrested in vandalism of Miss. cemetery

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police have arrested four people in connection to a September vandalism at a Laurel cemetery.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said two adults and two juveniles were taken into custody following an investigation into nearly a dozen vandalized graves at the cemetery on 15th Street.
The vandals turned over headstones and smashed concrete flower vases, causing an estimated $3,000 in damages.
“We’re never going to make an excuse for somebody damaging a cemetery, we’re going to pursue it to the fullest extent, but you can tell from talking to them that they now realize that they made a horrible mistake, and I hope they learn from it,” Cox said. “We’ll be sending it up to the District Attorney’s office and they’ll make a determination on how to proceed with the case, whether it’s some type of pre-trial situation or present it to the grand jury or whatever, we have been in touch with them and they will make that determination.”
The cemetery has since been refurbished and cleaned up.
