Four arrested in vandalism of Miss. cemetery

“We’re never going to make an excuse for somebody damaging a cemetery, we’re going to pursue it to the fullest extent, but you can tell from talking to them that they now realize that they made a horrible mistake, and I hope they learn from it,” Cox said. “We’ll be sending it up to the District Attorney’s office and they’ll make a determination on how to proceed with the case, whether it’s some type of pre-trial situation or present it to the grand jury or whatever, we have been in touch with them and they will make that determination.”